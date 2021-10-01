Typhoon “Mindulle” affecting eastern section of Northern Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The trough of Typhoon “Mindulle” is affecting the eastern section of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, as a result, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.