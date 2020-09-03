Typhoon “Haishen” to enter PAR tomorrow morning

(Eagle News)–Typhoon “Haishen” continued to intensify on Thursday, Sept. 3, as it moved towards the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

In its 11 a.m. update, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Haishen” is expected to enter PAR tomorrow morning.

The weather bureau said it will be located 1,340 km east of Extreme Northern Luzon, but will remain far from the landmass and will head towards southern Japan and the Korean Peninsula after leaving the PAR.

As of 10 a.m., the eye of “Haishen” was estimated 1,695 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 kph near the center.

It is moving west northwest at 15 kph, with a gustiness of up to 160 kph.