Typhoon Bising slightly weakens but still powerful with 240 km/hr gusts; more areas under Signal no. 2

Bising still veering away from Luzon, won’t hit landmass – PAGASA

(Eagle News) — Typhoon “Bising” (international name Surigae) slightly weakened on Sunday and on Monday morning, April 19, turned north northwestward over the Philippine Sea east of Catanduanes, continuing its forecast track of veering away from the Luzon landmass until it exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR)

Bising, however, is still powerful, even at its slightly weakened state, with maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 240 km/h.

Because of this, today, Monday, April 19, typhoon Bising will bring “moderate to heavy with at times intense rains” over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, and Leyte, according to PAGASA’s latest bulletin at 5 a.m., Monday, April 19. Tomorrow, Tuesday, April 20, moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Bicol Region and Northern Samar. These areas could experience floods and rain-induced landslides, PAGASA said.

-More areas under tropical cyclone wind signal-

As of 4 a.m. today, Monday, April 19, the center of the eye of Typhoon “BISING” was located at 250 km East Northeast of Virac, Catanduanes. Because of this, more areas in Luzon and Visayas were placed under Signal no. 2 that will experience winds of up to 120 km/hr. These are the following:

In Luzon: Catanduanes, the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagnay, San Jose, Lagonoy), the eastern portion of Albay (Tiwi, Malinao, Tabaco City, Malilipot, Santo Domingo, Bacacay, Rapu-Rapu, Legazpi City, Manito), and the eastern and central portions of Sorsogon (Castilla, Sorsogon City, Prieto Diaz, Gubat, Barcelona, Casiguran, Juban, Magallanes, Bulan, Bulusan, Irosin, Santa Magdalena, Matnog)

In Visayas

Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, and Biliran

More areas are also placed under Signal No. 1. The following areas will experience winds of from between 30 to 60 km/hr in the next 36 hours:

In Luzon:

The eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan, Dinapigue), the northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dilasag), the southeastern portion of Quezon (Guinayangan, Calauag, Tagkawayan) including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, the rest of Albay, the rest of Sorsogon, and Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands

In Visayas:

Leyte, Southern Leyte, and the northern portion of Cebu (Tabogon, Borbon, San Remigio, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

In Mindanao:

Dinagat Islands, Siargao Islands, and Bucas Grande Islands

PAGASA said Bising’s “tropical cyclone winds of at least strong breeze to near gale in strength extend outward up to 440 km from the center of the typhoon.”

“In the next 24 hours, the northeasterly wind flow enhanced by the typhoon will also bring strong breeze to near gale conditions with higher gusts over most of Northern Luzon, Aurora, and the rest of Quezon that are not under any Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS). Such conditions are more likely to occur in the coastal and mountainous areas.”

-Bising continues track veering away from Luzon landmass-

It is fortunate that this powerful typhoon with a very wide diameter is continuing its track of veering away from the Luzon landmass. Otherwise, the country would have felt “Bising” full wrath.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, Monday, PAGASA said that the typhoon “will move generally northward or north northwestward until Wednesday evening or Thursday early morning. Afterwards, the typhoon will move northeastward throughout Thursday and east northeastward on Friday away from the landmass of Luzon.”

“The typhoon is forecast to maintain its current intensity in the next 12 to 24 hours before gradually weakening throughout the remainder of the forecast period,” PAGASA added.

-Rough to very rough seas-

In the next 24 hours, under the influence of Typhoon “BISING” and an enhanced northeasterly wind flow, the following sea conditions will be experienced over the coastal waters of the country:

– Very rough to very high seas will be experienced over the eastern seaboard of Luzon (5.0 to 12.0 m) and rough to very high seas over the northern and eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas (2.5 to 7.0 m). Sea travel is risky for all types of seacrafts over these waters.

– Rough to very rough seas over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon (2.5 to 5.0 m) and the eastern seaboard of Caraga (2.5 to 4.5 m) and rough seas over the remaining seaboards of localities where wind signals are in effect and the eastern seaboard of Davao Oriental (2.5 to 4.0 m). Sea travel is risky for small seacrafts over these waters. Mariners without the proper experience should immediately seek safe harbor.

– Moderate to rough seas over the western seaboard of Central Luzon (1.2 to 3.0 m). Mariners of small seacrafts are advised not to venture out over these waters. Inexperienced mariners of these vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

(Eagle News Service)