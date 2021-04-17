Typhoon “Bising” decelerates but maintains strength, forecast to weaken in the next few days – PAGASA

Bising could veer away from Luzon landmass by Wednesday evening, says PAGASA forecast; Signal no. 2 still over Catanduanes and Samar provinces as of Sunday

(Eagle News) — Typhoon Bising slightly decelerated over the Philippine Sea east of Northern Samar, moving at 15 kilometers per hour, while maintaining its strength of maximum sustained winds of 215 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 265 km/h.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 2 remains hoisted over Catanduanes, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Samar, said the country’s weather bureau PAGASA in its 5 a.m. bulletin.

Signal no. 1 is hoisted in the following areas:

Luzon: The eastern portion of Camarines Norte (San Lorenzo Ruiz, San Vicente, Vinzons, Talisay, Daet, Mercedes, Basud), Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands

Visayas: Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and the northern portion of Cebu (Tabogon, Borbon, San Remigio, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Mindanao: Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, and the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Cagwait, Tago, Bayabas, Tandag City, Lanuza, Cortes, Carmen, Madrid, Cantilan, Carrascal)

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will just have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms

“The typhoon is forecast to maintain its strength today before gradually weakening throughout the remainder of the forecast period,” PAGASA said.

-Bising to move northwestward over PHL Sea east of Bicol Sunday-

“Typhoon “BISING” will continue moving northwestward over the Philippine Sea east of Bicol Region today and is likely to slow down considerably and begin turning more northward tonight or tomorrow early morning. The typhoon will then continue moving northward until Tuesday (20 April) morning before turning north northwestward while over the Philippine Sea east of Cagayan Valley,” it said.

PAGASA said that “by Wednesday evening or Thursday early morning, the typhoon is forecast to turn northeastward or east northeastward away from the landmass of Luzon.”

“Considering the uncertainty in the track forecast of the typhoon, a westward shift in the current forecast track may result in potentially significant impacts over the eastern portions of Southern Luzon and Visayas. The possibility of a close approach scenario is not ruled out,” it added.

-Moderate to heavy rains over Eastern Visayas, Bicol-

Today, Sunday, Typhoon “BISING” will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region.

Tomorrow, Monday, April 19, there will be moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Samar, and Eastern Samar.

“Under these conditions, flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides are likely to occur especially in areas identified in hazard maps as highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA said.

“Bising” is the second tropical cyclone, and the first typhoon, to hit the country this year.

(Eagle News Service)