Two Ukrainians among five killed in Israel shooting: police

Posted by Candy Megia on

More in International:

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Israeli emergency personnel check dead bodies at the scene of a shooting attack on March 29, 2022 in Bnei Brak. – Attacks in different locations near the Israeli city of Tel Aviv killed at least five people, emergency responders said. (Photo by Ofer VAKNIN / AFP) / Israel OUT

JERUSALEM, Undefined (AFP) – Two of the five men killed by a Palestinian gunman in the central Israeli city of Bnei Brak were Ukrainian nationals, Israeli police said on Wednesday.

A police statement identified those slain in Tuesday’s attack, noting that “a foreigner from Ukraine, aged 23” and “a foreigner from Ukraine, aged 32” were among them.

According to police, Diaa Armashah, a Palestinian from the West Bank village Yabad, had opened fire in the centre of Bnei Brak, killing the Ukrainians as they sat outside a shop, before proceeding to kill two other Israelis nearby.

Join Eagle News on Telegram
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Israeli emergency personnel check the body of a gunman at the scene of a shooting attack on March 29, 2022 in Bnei Brak. – Five people were killed in gun attacks Tuesday near the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv, emergency responders said, in the third fatal gun or knife spree in the Jewish state in a week (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP)

A police officer who arrived at the scene was also shot dead, before Armashah was killed, police said.

Israel is home to around 15,000 Ukrainian nationals, but since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the Jewish state has received nearly 20,000 refugees from Ukraine, an interior ministry spokeswoman said.

Reports indicated the two men killed in Tuesday’s attack had been in Israel for a while and were not refugees from the war in Ukraine.

Tuesday’s attack was the third fatal gun or knife attack in Israel in the past week.

© Agence France-Presse