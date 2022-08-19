Two more monkeypox cases detected in Philippines

(Eagle News) — The Philippines on Friday, Aug. 19, confirmed two more monkeypox cases in the country.

According to Department of Health Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, the two new cases, which brought the total in the country to three, are aged 34 and 29.

The two had recently traveled to countries where monkexpox cases have been confirmed.

Vergeire said the 34-year-old patient is under home isolation.

The 29-year-old patient, meanwhile, is in a medical institution.

Vergeire said that at least 17 close contacts are being verified.

Contact tracing is ongoing.

The DOH has said the monkexpox virus can be contracted through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with contaminated materials, among other ways.

Symptoms include a rash, fever and muscle pains.

In severe forms, the virus can lead to sepsis, encephalitis and others, which can be fatal.