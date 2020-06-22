Two killed, seven wounded in shooting at Juneteenth party: US media

Two people were killed and seven wounded in a shooting at a block party in the eastern US city of Charlotte, local media reported Monday.

Five others were hurt when they were hit by vehicles during the gathering, which CBS affiliate station WBTV reported was part of extended celebrations over the Juneteenth holiday, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Police said they had responded initially to reports of a pedestrian hit by a car, but arrived to find hundreds of people scattered on the streets when shots were heard, according to WBTV.

The station cited police as saying there is evidence multiple shooters were involved.

The motive behind the incident — which happened around midnight — was unclear, and WBTV cited witnesses as saying the Juneteenth gatherings in the area all weekend had been a “happy, peaceful celebration.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said their detectives were investigating a homicide in Beatties Ford Road — the same street identified by WBTV.

“One person has been pronounced deceased at the scene. Several other victims have been transported by Medic with gunshot wounds,” the department said on Twitter, without offering more details.

Tensions are high across the United States as a wave of massive protests against racial inequality and police brutality grips the country.

Many protests have seen clashes between demonstrators and the police, and officials have arrested some people accused of trying to incite violence.

