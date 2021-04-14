Two drug suspects killed in encounter with police in Las Piñas; P210.8 million worth of “shabu” seized

(Eagle News) — Two notorious illegal drug distributors were killed in an ensuing encounter with police conducting a buy-bust operation to arrest them in Las Pinas City on Tuesday night, the Philippine National Police said.

The PNP said Richard Jen Jieko Salameda Amarga and Andrew Guinto Garcia were killed in the armed encounter with the team led by members of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group on Sherack St., Barangay Almanza Uno at 10:15 p.m.

The PNP said it seized 31 kilograms of shabu worth P210,800,000 from the two.

Also recovered were two loaded cal. 45 pistols and the P1.5-million boodle money used in the operation.

According to the PNP, Amarga and Garcia are well-known distributors of illegal drugs and members of the Sputnik Gang and Amarga Drug Group who get their drug supplies from Chinese nationals in Myanmar and discreetly transport the same in a warehouse in Pampanga.

“I commend PDEG for a job well done as we continue to fulfill our mandate in cleaning the streets to attain a safer, more secured and drug-free community,” PNP Chief Debold Sinas said.