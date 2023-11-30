Two dead, eight wounded in Jerusalem shooting: rescue teams

JERUSALEM, Nov 30, 2023 (AFP) – Two people were killed and eight wounded, including five left in a serious condition, in a shooting in Jerusalem on Thursday, first responders said.

Police said two suspects “implicated in the shootings were neutralised on the spot” after the attack near a bus stop on the western side of Jerusalem, where there are no checkpoints guarding entrance to the city.

“Two terrorists arrived in a car, one of them armed with an M-16 and the other with a pistol,” and opened fire, Jerusalem police chief Doron Torgeman told reporters at the scene.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said one of the victims was a 24-year-old woman.

The attack came shortly after a truce pausing fighting in the Gaza Strip between Hamas and Israel was extended for a seventh day, moments before it was due to expire.

Two weeks ago an Israeli soldier died after being shot in an attack on a checkpoint on the eastern side of Jerusalem at the entrance to a tunnel linking the occupied West Bank with the city.

Another five Israeli security personnel were also wounded, with Israeli police shooting dead all three assailants.

That attack was claimed by the armed wing of Hamas, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades.