Two cops involved in killing of fellow policeman in QC dismissed: PNP

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has approved the dismissal of two policemen allegedly involved in the killing of a colleague whom they initially claimed to have committed suicide in Quezon City.

According to PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar, the dismissal was after Police Corporal Sherwin Rebot was found guilty of grave misconduct (murder), for violation of Presidential Decree 1829 (Obstruction of Justice), simple irregularity in the performance of duty (loafing), less grave neglect of duty (drinking while on duty) and conduct unbecoming of a police officer over the killing of Police Corporal Higinio Wayan, also from the Police Security and Protection Group.

Police Corporal Harold Mendoza, on the other hand, he said, was found guilty of less grave neglect of duty (drinking while on duty), simple irregularity in the performance of duty (loafing) and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

Rebot and Mendoza were also slapped with criminal charges; Rebot for murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and Mendoza for murder by conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

According to the PNP, the initial account of the incident was that the three policemen were in a drinking spree when Wayan took Rebot’s gun and shot himself in the chest.

Mendoza claimed he was sleeping when it happened while Rebot said he was in the comfort room.

A probe showed, however, that Wayan had not fired a gun based on the paraffin test on his body.

A civilian suspect, driver Lorenzo Lapay later admitted that Rebot had killed Wayan over an arm wrestling match loss.

“May this serve as a warning to all police officers that I will not let this kind of incident pass,” Eleazar said.