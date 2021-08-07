Two Chinese fishermen rescued off Palawan

Two others found dead on rescued boat, PCG says

(Eagle News) — Two Chinese fishermen whose rescue boat reportedly drifted off-course were rescued off Palawan waters, the Philippine Coast Guard said on Saturday, Aug. 7.

The PCG said two other Chinese nationals on board the boat, however, were found dead when 51-year-old fisherman Mario Mabuhay towed the boat towards the shoreline of Barangay Canipaan after spotting them while he was fishing.

The PCG said the two survivors, 40-year-old Fu Wanke and 39-year-old Lu Yunian, shared that they were fishing when they drifted away due to rough sea conditions and strong waves.

The two fatalities were brought to the nearest funeral home and have yet to be identified.

The PCG rescue team provided transport assistance to the two survivors who were brought to the nearest hospital for medical attention.