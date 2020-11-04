Twitter flags Trump tweet accusing Biden’s Democrats of trying to ‘steal’ election

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — Twitter on Wednesday flagged a tweet in which President Donald Trump accused Democrats of trying to steal the presidential election.

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election,” Trump wrote on Twitter moments after Biden told supporters he expected to win.

Twitter quickly flagged and hid the Trump tweet, saying “some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

In his tweet Trump said nothing to back up his charge of theft.

Throughout the campaign Trump has sought to cast doubt on the integrity of the electoral process, repeatedly alleging for instance that mail-in voting will lead to fraud.

Twitter, long criticized for not acting against baseless Trump claims, has asserted itself in recent months, flagging such comments and others in which Trump was seen as glorifying violence.



© Agence France-Presse