Turkey quake death toll rises to 31

A handout picture taken and released on January 25, 2020 by the Turkish Presidential Press service shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) carrying a casket during a funeral of two victims of a 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Elazig, eastern Turkey. – Rescue workers raced against time on January 25 to find survivors under the rubble after a powerful earthquake claimed 31 lives and left more than 1,200 injured in eastern Turkey. The magnitude 6.8 quake struck in the evening of January 24, with its epicentre in the small lakeside town of Sivrice in Elazig province, and was felt across neighbouring countries. (AFP PHOTO / TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / MURAT CETINMUHURDAR”) 

 

ELAZIG, Turkey (AFP) — The death toll from a powerful earthquake which struck eastern Turkey rose to 31, officials said Sunday, as rescue efforts continued.

The magnitude 6.8 quake hit on Friday evening, with its epicentre in the small lakeside town of Sivrice in Elazig province but also affected neighbouring cities and countries.

The Turkish government’s disaster and emergency management agency (AFAD) said 31 people died, the majority in Elazig but at least four in nearby Malatya, and 1,607 were injured.

Rescuers scrambled all of Saturday and searched Sunday to rescue people alive from under the rubble. The latest number of individuals rescued was 45, according to AFAD.

Nearly 80 buildings collapsed while 645 were heavily damaged in Elazig and Malatya, the agency said in a statement.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised Saturday that Turkey’s housing agency TOKI would “do whatever is necessary and make sure no one is left without a home”.

He attended the funeral of a woman and her son in Elazig Saturday, later visiting Malatya after cancelling a speech in Istanbul.


