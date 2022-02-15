Tunisia to return illegally imported waste to Italy

This picture taken on November 26, 2020 shows a view of a container being carried by a crane above a freight ship at the port of Sousse, about 140 kilometres south of Tunisia’s capital, where containers of household waste from Italy are blocked from arriving to be buried in the North African country. – A shipment of hundreds of tonnes of household waste from Italy to Tunisia has raised suspicions of dirty dealings in a country that already struggles to manage its own refuse. The containers were imported in two shipments by Tunisian firm Soreplast, which claimed to have government permission to import and recycle industrial plastic scraps. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP)

TUNIS, Tunisia (AFP) – Tunisia will return more than 280 containers of waste illegally imported from Italy in 2020, the north African country’s environment ministry said Monday.

The containers were brought in by a Tunisian company that falsely claimed that the household waste — barred from import under Tunisia law — was in fact plastic scrap to be recycled.

The importation had sparked widespread anger, resulting in protests in Tunisia as people demanded that Italy take back its refuse.

The waste containers were brought in from the Campania region in southern Italy, and are currently being stored at a port in the Tunisian city of Sousse.

A deal was signed on Friday between the two countries to return the waste to Italy, its country of origin, the Tunisian environment ministry said Monday.

According to the deal, 213 containers stored at the port of Sousse will initially be returned, with the first ship set to carry the waste to Italy on Saturday.

A supporter of Tunisian non-governmental organisations piles empty plastic bottles during a demonstration to demand the return to Italy of household waste exported Illegaly to the country, in the Mediterranean port city of Sousse, on March 28, 2021. – In the summer of 2020, Tunisian customs officials in the Mediterranean port city of Sousse seized 282 containers that had been shipped from Italy and declared as carrying plastic scrap for industrial recycling. But the containers were found to comprise a mix of household waste which is barred from import under Tunisian law. (Photo by Bechir TAIEB / AFP)

Consultations are ongoing over the fate of the remaining waste containers stored in Sousse, which were damaged in a fire in December.

Some 26 people are being prosecuted over their alleged involvement in illegally importing the waste, including former environment minister Mustapha Aroui, who was previously arrested.

The manager of the import firm is at large, after the company signed a deal worth five million euros to dispose of up to 120,000 tonnes of waste.

The case shines a spotlight on the global trade in waste, which has grown despite stricter regulations aimed at preventing rich countries from dumping their hazardous refuse on poorer nations.

Tunisian media had reported that the Italian authorities, in early 2021, had blocked the export from Campania of another 600 containers of waste destined to be incinerated at a cement factory in Tunisia.

