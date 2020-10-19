Tsunami alert for Alaska after major 7.5 magnitude quake: NOAA

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — A tsunami alert was issued Monday after a major 7.5-magnitude quake struck off the coast of Alaska, US agencies said.

The tsunami warning covers much of the southern coast of the US state, including the thinly populated Alaska Peninsula and Aleutian Islands, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The earthquake hit some 57 miles (92 km) from the small city of Sand Point, at a depth of 25 miles (40km), the US Geological Survey said.

There was no immediately available information on possible casualties or damage.

