Trump vows Maduro’s ‘tyranny’ in Venezuela will be ‘smashed’

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the House chamber on February 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump is delivering his third State of the Union address on the night before the U.S. Senate is set to vote in his impeachment trial. Leah Millis-Pool/Getty Images/AFP

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — US President Donald Trump vowed Tuesday that the “tyranny” of leftist leader Nicolas Maduro will be “smashed,” as he welcomed Venezuela’s opposition leader to his annual State of the Union address.

“Maduro is an illegitimate ruler, a tyrant who brutalizes his people. But Maduro’s grip of tyranny will be smashed and broken,” Trump said as he introduced Juan Guaido — considered interim president by more than 60 countries — who was watching from the gallery.

