Trump vows Maduro’s ‘tyranny’ in Venezuela will be ‘smashed’

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — US President Donald Trump vowed Tuesday that the “tyranny” of leftist leader Nicolas Maduro will be “smashed,” as he welcomed Venezuela’s opposition leader to his annual State of the Union address.

“Maduro is an illegitimate ruler, a tyrant who brutalizes his people. But Maduro’s grip of tyranny will be smashed and broken,” Trump said as he introduced Juan Guaido — considered interim president by more than 60 countries — who was watching from the gallery.

© Agence France-Presse