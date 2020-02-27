Trump to boost anti-coronavirus funds to ‘whatever’s appropriate’

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — US President Donald Trump vowed Wednesday to spend whatever was appropriate to respond to the novel coronavirus.

The administration requested from Congress $2.5 billion in funding to develop treatments, vaccines and a national stockpile of essential equipment, but Trump said he was happy to spend more if it was on offer by Democrats.

“We were asking for 2.5 billion, and we think that’s a lot, but the Democrats and I guess, Senator Schumer wants us to have much more than that. And normally in life, I say we’ll take it,” he said.

“We’re going to spend whatever’s appropriate, going to do whatever they want,” he added.

© Agence France-Presse