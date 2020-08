WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — US President Donald Trump said Thursday he would host a summit for the signing of a historic peace accord between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in around three weeks.

“I look forward to hosting them (the Israeli and UAE leaders) at the White House very soon to formally sign the agreement,” he told reporters.

“We’ll probably be doing it over the next, I would say, three weeks.”

