Trump says, pandemic could end in US by July

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — President Donald Trump said Monday the coronavirus pandemic that has killed thousands and brought life in countries across the world grinding to a halt could end by July in the United States.

“So it seems to me that if we do a really good job… people are talking about July, August, something like that,” Trump told reporters at the White House when asked how long the outbreak might last.

“So it could be right in that period of time where it, I say, it washes through.”

Trump, who said the US “maybe” heading into a recession due to the virus, said he was asking Americans to restrict gatherings to groups of fewer than 10 when socializing outside or indoors.

© Agence France-Presse