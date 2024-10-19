Trump says he would impose tariffs on China if China went into Taiwan

By Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said he would impose additional tariffs on China if China were to “go into Taiwan,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

“I would say: If you go into Taiwan, I’m sorry to do this, I’m going to tax you, at 150% to 200%,” the former U.S. president was quoted as saying in an interview with the WSJ published on Friday evening.

Trump, asked if he would use military force against a blockade on Taiwan by China, said it would not come to that because Chinese President Xi Jinping respected him.

“I had a very strong relationship with him,” Trump said. “I wouldn’t have to (use military force), because he respects me and he knows I’m f— crazy,” he said in the interview.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan strongly objects to China’s sovereignty claims.

Trump, as part of his pitch to voters in the knife-edge Nov. 5 election in which he faces Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, has floated plans for blanket tariffs of 10% to 20% on virtually all imports as well as tariffs of 60% or more on goods from China, in measures that he says would boost U.S. manufacturing.

During his term as president from early 2017 to early 2021, Trump’s aggressive approach toward China was underscored by waves of tariffs that plunged the two countries into a trade war that moved markets worldwide.

In the interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump also spoke about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, repeating his claim that if he were still in office Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have launched the invasion.

“I said to Putin, ‘Vladimir, we have a great relationship. … Vladimir, if you go after Ukraine, I am going to hit you so hard, you’re not even going to believe it. I’m going to hit you right in the middle of fricking Moscow,'” Trump was quoted as saying when talking about a past interaction with Putin.

