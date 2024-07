Ramped up security, less partisan political rancor, a different media focus: political analyst Aaron Kall talks to AFP about the implications of the wounding of Donald Trump in an assassination attempt against the former US president at an election rally Saturday in Pennsylvania. “It’s hard to predict long-term,” Kall tells AFP during an online interview. “Any politician in a situation like this, you want to go on as business as normal and not allow this to delay your plans at all,” he adds.