New York, United States | AFP | | 58 words

Donald Trump left his New York skyscraper amid tight security Tuesday to turn himself in for a historic court appearance on criminal charges that threaten to upend the 2024 White House race.

His motorcade departed Trump Tower to drive the six-mile (10-kilometer) journey to the courthouse in Manhattan with police lining the streets and helicopters buzzing overhead.

© Agence France-Presse