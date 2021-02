WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — The Senate impeachment trial of former US president Donald Trump will “tear this country apart,” one of his defense lawyers said Tuesday.

“This trial will tear this country apart,” David Schoen said on the opening day of Trump’s trial for inciting the January 6 storming of the US Capitol by his supporters.

Schoen said the trial will leave the United States “far more divided and our standing around the world will be badly broken.”

