Trudeau condemns ‘unacceptable and unjust’ jailing of Canadian Spavor in China

OTTAWA, Canada (AFP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the jailing of Canadian businessman Michael Spavor in China on Wednesday as “unacceptable and unjust.”

“China’s conviction and sentencing of Michael Spavor is absolutely unacceptable and unjust,” Trudeau said in a statement after a Chinese court sentenced Spavor to 11 years in prison.

“The verdict for Mr Spavor comes after more than two-and-a-half years of arbitrary detention, a lack of transparency in the legal process, and a trial that did not satisfy even the minimum standards required by international law.”

