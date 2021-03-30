Trough of LPA affecting Mindanao

Entire PHL affected by easterlies

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the country today.

The trough of a low pressure, on the other hand, is affecting Mindanao.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in Metro Manila.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers, on the other hand, will be experienced over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Abra, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan.

The rest of the country will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao, with moderate to at times heavy rains affecting portions of Agusan del Norte (Butuan, Cabadbaran, R. Romualdez, Magallanes), Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, Prosperidad, Bayugan, San Francisco, Rosario, Bunawan), Surigao del Norte (Siargao, Socorro), Surigao del Sur (Cortes, Tandag, Cagwit, Marihatag, San Agustin, Hinatuan, Bislig, Lingig), Davao del Sur (Sulop, Padada, Kiblawan, Malalag), Davao Oriental (Boston, Cateel, Baganga, Caraga), Davao de Oro (Monkayo, Laak, Compostela), Davao Occidental (Santa Maria, Malita, Don Marcelino, Sarangani), Sarangani (Malungon, Kiamba, Maasim, Maitum, Glan), South Cotabato (Lake Sebu, Polomolok, Surallah, Tupi), and Sultan Kudarat (Lebak, Kalamansig, Bagumbayan, Palimbang, Sen. Aquino).

PAGASA said these may affect nearby areas.

According to PAGASA, the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.