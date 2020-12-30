Trough of LPA affecting eastern sections of Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The trough of a low pressure area is affecting eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Caraga and Davao Region, and Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Central and Western Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

According to PAGASA, the tail-end of a frontal system is also affecting eastern section of Northern and Central Luzon.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over the entire Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, which will have slight to moderate seas.