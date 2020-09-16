Tropical Storm “Leon” maintains its strength

(Eagle News) — Tropical Storm “Leon” has maintained its strength as it slightly accelerated over the West Philippine Sea on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said that while no tropical cyclone wind signal was currently in effect, intermittent gusts due to the southwest monsoon may be experienced over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, MIMAROPA, and Western Visayas.

The southwest monsoon enhanced by “Leon,” which is so far located 330 kilometers west northwest of Coron, Palawan, will bring moderate to heavy rains over Aurora, Palawan (including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands), Mindoro Provinces, and Western Visayas.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over eastern Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Mindanao, and the rest of Central Luzon, MIMAROPA, and Visayas.

PAGASA said a gale warning is in effect over the western seaboards of Palawan (including Kalayaan Islands), Occidental Mindoro, Batangas, and Pangasinan, and the seaboard of Zambales due to rough to very rough seas.

Sea travel is risky over these areas, the weather bureau said.

Moderate to rough seas, on the other hand, will prevail over the seaboards of the rest of the country.

Those with small seacraft are advised to take precautions when venturing out to sea.