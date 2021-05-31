Tropical Storm “Dante” intensifies as it moves over PHL Sea

(Eagle News) — Tropical Storm “Dante” slightly intensified as it moved over the Philippine Sea.

In its 11 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Caraga and Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, Bukidnon, and Misamis Oriental due to the outer rain bands of “Dante,” which is estimated 515 kilometers east northeast of Davao City or 445 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center, with a gustiness of up to 90 kph.

Central pressure is at 996 hPa.

According to the weather bureau, isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps.

PAGASA said “Dante” is moving northwestward, at 20 kph, which means that the hoisting of a Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) over any land area in the country remains less likely.

“However, given the uncertainty in its track forecast, any further westward shift in the track forecast or expansion in its wind radius may lead to the hoisting of TCWS over the eastern portion of the country,” PAGASA said.

The weather bureau said the tropical storm is forecast to continue moving generally northwestward over the next two days.

Afterwards, the tropical cyclone will turn north northwestward on Thursday and northeastward on Friday.