Tropical Storm “Chedeng” further intensifies over PHL Sea

(Eagle News) — Tropical Storm “Chedeng” has further intensified over the Philippine Sea.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the center of Tropical Storm “Chedeng” is so far estimated 1,060 km rast of Southeastern Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 90 kph.

The weather bureau said “Chedeng” is unlikely to directly bring heavy rainfall over any portion of the country in the next three to five days.

However, it may enhance the southwest monsoon.

“…But under the current forecast scenario, the likelihood of intermittent wind gusts resulting from the monsoon winds may still change because the monsoon enhancement depends on the forecast movement and intensity of CHEDENG and its interaction with the other weather systems around it,” PAGASA said.

According to the weather bureau, “Chedeng” is forecast to move generally northwestward or west northwestward today through mid-Friday, before turning more northward or north northeastward for the rest of Friday through weekend.

“Chedeng” will remain far from the Philippine landmass, PAGASA said.