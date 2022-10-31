Tropical depression near Palau enters PAR; is named “Queenie”

(Eagle News) — The tropical depression near Palau has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the weather disturbance is now named “Queenie.”

A heavy rainfall warning has so far been raised over Palawan, which means flooding is possible in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous areas.

PAGASA said this was, however, still due to “Paeng,” which has so far been spotted 320 kilometers west northwest of Iba, Zambales.

The weather bureau said light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are affecting the southern portion of northern Palawan, Cuyo Group of Islands, and Occidental Mindoro (Lubang, Looc, Sablayan, southern portion of Occidental Mindoro).

PAGASA said the conditions may continue for two to three hours and may affect nearby areas.