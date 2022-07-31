Tropical Depression “Ester” exits PAR

(Eagle News)–Tropical Depression “Ester” has exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, “Ester” exited PAR at 5 a.m.

Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Zambales, Pampanga, Bataan , Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan are still expected to have monsoon rains due to the southwest monsoon affecting the country.

Visayas, Bicol Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao and the rest of Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

The entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.