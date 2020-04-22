Troops returning to Hawaii experience unique homecoming amid pandemic

Eagle News — Last week a group of US Army soldiers based in Hawaii returned home after their year-long deployment in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Soldiers arrived at Honolulu International Airport after being quarantined in Texas for a few days to screen soldiers for COVID-19. Once touched down in the Aloha state, the homecoming was different from what these soldiers are used to.

“It is what it is. We understand that there are limitations that there are constraints outside of our understanding and outside of our control and you know we’ll just roll with it” says Capt. Matro.

Instead of a grand welcome with hugs and kisses to family members, cars lined up outside and waited for their soldier. Trying to maintain social distance, soldiers trickled out of the building a few at a time, promptly leaving the facility once in the car.

But Capt. Matro also believes that the new procedures did not dampen the excitement of troops who are simply looking forward to come home to be with friends and loved ones.

“It’s great that [Military] leadership came out, it’s great that we had the support of our community. It wasn’t the Welcome home that we expected but at least we got something.”