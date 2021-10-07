Trillanes says he will be running as senator under Robredo’s slate; calls VP Leni “our next President”

(Eagle News) – Former Senator Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes IV said that he would be running as senator under the slate of Vice-President Leni Robredo, shortly after the latter announced her presidential bid for 2022 on Thursday, Oct. 7.

In a tweet, Trillanes, posted a picture of him and Robredo wuth the caption, “I am so honored to run as Senator under the slate of our next President.”

He also said that the entire Magdalo was rejoicing with the decision of Robredo to run for president in next year’s election.

Robredo has been nominated as the standard bearer of the opposition coaltion 1Sambayan whose lead convenor is former Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio.

“Nagbubunyi ang Magdalo sa desisyon ni VP Leni na pamunuan ang TUNAY NA OPOSISYON sa 2022 elections sa pagtakbo bilang Presidente,” Trillanes said.

“Makakasama nya ang Magdalo para maipanalo ang laban na ‘to, at tuluyang iahon ang ating bansa mula sa pagkasirang ginawa ni Duterte,” he added in a tweet.

The former senator is a staunch critic of the incumbent president. He had also filed a supplemental complaint against Duterte with the International Criminal Court (ICC), along with Magdalo Party-list Representative Gary C. Alejano in June 2017.

The first communication or complaint with the ICC was filed by lawyer submitted lawyer Jude Sabio in April 2017. Sabio, however, tried to withdraw his complaint in January 2020. His request, was, however, rejected by then ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda.

Trillanes served in the Senate for two terms, from June 2007 until June 2019.

I am so honored to run as Senator under the slate of our next President @lenirobredo. #LabanLeni2022 pic.twitter.com/2FZTCHbsK7 — Sonny Trillanes IV (@TrillanesSonny) October 7, 2021

Nagbubunyi ang Magdalo sa desisyon ni VP Leni na pamunuan ang TUNAY NA OPOSISYON sa 2022 elections sa pagtakbo bilang Presidente. Makakasama nya ang Magdalo para maipanalo ang laban na ‘to, at tuluyang iahon ang ating bansa mula sa pagkasirang ginawa ni duterte. #LabanLeni2022 — Sonny Trillanes IV (@TrillanesSonny) October 7, 2021

(Eagle News Service)