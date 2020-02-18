Trillanes arrives in the country to post bail on sedition case

(Eagle News) — Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV is set to post this morning at the Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court for his conspiracy to commit sedition case.

Trillanes arrived earlier this morning at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

He is expected to post the P10,000 bail at the Quezon City MTC.

Judge Kristine Grace Suarez of the QC Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 138 earlier issued the warrants of arrest against Trillanes, Peter Joemel “Bikoy” Advincula, Jonnel Sanggalang who is the advertising agency executive Yolanda Ong-Villanueva, priests Flaviano “Flavie” Villanueva and Albert Alejo, former tourism undersercretary Vicente R. Romano III, Joel “JM” Saracho, Eduardo Acierto, Boom Enriquez who is a former communications aide of Vice President Leni Robredo, and a certain “Monique.”

Last week, Trillanes vowed to face the case filed against him, calling it as part of the alleged harassment against him by the Duterte administration.

“I will face this case just as I have faced all the other harassment cases Duterte’s minions have filed against me,” said the former senator.

The case is in connection with the controversial “Bikoy” videos which linked President Rodrigo Duterte and members of his family to the illegal drug trade.