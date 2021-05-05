Transportation Assistant Secretary Eymard Eje is new MRT-3 OIC

(Eagle News) — The Metro Rail Transit-3 has a new officer-in-charge.

In a statement, the Department of Transportation said Assistant Secretary Eymard D. Eje was designated to the post by Transportation Secretary Art Tugade on April 23.

Eje will fill the post left vacated by Rodolfo Garcia after he passed away due to complications brought about by COVID-19 in February.

The department said Eje will continue to hold his position as DOTr Assistant Secretary for Project Implementation-Mindanao Cluster.

“We will remain faithful to the guidance of Sec. Tugade to provide a comfortable public transport to all our commuters,” Eje said in a statement.

According to the DOTr, Eje started his career in public service as a Legislative Staff Assistant in Paranaque City in 1994.

He became Chief of Staff of former Court of Appeals Justice Agnes Reyes-Carpio in 2009, after which, he became Presidential Staff Officer at the Office of the President-Presidential Management Staff.

“We are dedicated to pursue only the highest of public service standards from the smallest to the biggest decisions and management tasks that we need to fulfill,” Eje said.