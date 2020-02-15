Traffic adjustments in place in Alabang, Edsa Balintawak due to Skyway projects

(Eagle News)–Traffic adjustments are being implemented in several areas in and Metro Manila as the construction for Skyway Extension and Skyway Stage 3 Projects continue, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said.

The MMDA said the adjustments in Alabang and Edsa Balintawak started on Friday, Feb. 14.

These are the affected roads:

Balintawak

Starting 11 pm on Friday, one lane closure was implemented on EDSA Balintawak northbound to give way to the installation of vertical bridge support under the EDSA Bridge

Light vehicles going to NLEX and Monumento may take the Balintawak Interchange ramp going to Cubao and take the U-turn slot after Cloverleaf Market going to NLEX, the MMDA said.

Two lanes will also be closed on EDSA Balintawak going to Cubao on Sunday, Feb. 16, for the installation of an interconnection tower on top of EDSA Bridge.

The lane closures will be until March 5.

Light vehicles coming from Monumento via EDSA before reaching Balintawak may turn right to A. de Jesus St. then left to C3 to destination.

Girders will also be launched along A. Bonifacio so one lane going to NLEX will remain passable and two lanes for those going to Manila for 8 nights, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from February 22 to 29.

The following are alternative routes:

1. Light vehicles going to NLEX and Monumento may take the Balintawak Interchange Ramp going to Cubao and take the U-turn slot after Cloverleaf Market going to NLEX.

2. Light vehicles going to Novaliches and NLEX may take zipper lane at the left immediately before the construction site towards destination.

3. Light vehicles from NLEX (going to Manila/Caloocan) may take the Balintawak Interchange Ramp going to Monumento via EDSA then left to A. De Jesus St. then left to C3 to destination.

Alabang

Starting 6 a.m. of February 16, a one-way traffic scheme for southbound vehicles will be implemented on West Service Road of South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) from Alabang Hills to Alabang Zapote Road to give way to the construction of Skyway Extension from Hillsborough to Filinvest Exit, the MMDA said.

The Skyway – Hillsborough off-ramp will be closed to traffic.

Class 2 vehicles such as buses and delivery vans from Magallanes to Alabang are not allowed along the elevated Skyway.

One-way traffic will also be implemented on the northbound lane of Alabang temporary steel ramp from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m, daily.

The same traffic scheme applies along Skyway from Sucat Interchange to Alabang-Zapote Road and on the southbound lane of Alabang temporary steel ramp daily from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m of the following day.

Affected vehicles northbound are advised to take the Alabang via-duct at grade level.

All construction activities will last until March 5, the MMDA said.