Traffic accident in Mexico claims 10 lives

MEXICO CITY, Feb 24, 2024 (AFP) – At least 10 people died Saturday when a van and truck collided in Mexico’s north-central state of San Luis Potosi, local authorities said.

The early-morning accident in the town of Rioverde claimed the lives of five women, four minors and a man, the local prosecutor’s office said in a statement, adding that an unspecified number of people were injured.

The cause of the accident is being investigated, the statement said.

Transit accidents in Mexico have risen sharply in recent years, from 301,678 in 2020 to 377,231 in 2022, according to the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

Last Sunday, five Argentine tourists and a Mexican citizen died in an accident in Quintana Roo, the coastal state known for tourist sites such as Cozumel and Cancun.

And in late January, 19 people died and 22 were injured in an accident between a bus and a tractor-trailer in Sinaloa state, in the northwest.