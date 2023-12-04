Toxic red tide found in eight areas: BFAR

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources has warned against toxic red tide in several of the country’s waters.

BFAR said shellfish collected and tested from Sapian Bay (Ivisan and Sapian in Capiz; Mambuquiao and Camanci, Batan in Aklan); coastal waters of Roxas City in Capiz; coastal waters of Gigantes Islands, Carles in Iloilo; coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur; Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur; and coastal waters of San Benito in Surigao del Norte, in particular, are positive for paralytic shellfish poison.

As such, all types of shellfish and “alamang” gathered from the areas above are not safe for human consumption.

Meanwhile, it said fsh, squids, shrimps, and crabs are safe for human consumption “provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking.”