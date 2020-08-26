Total PHL COVID-19 cases breach 200k with the addition of 5,277 new cases

(Eagle News) – The country’s COVID-19 cases reached 202,361 on Wednesday, Aug. 26, with the addition of 5,277 new cases, the Department of Health said.

This is one of the highest single-day jump in cases so far. Most of the cases are still coming from Metro Manila which saw a surge in cases starting August.

As to the 5,277 new cases, Metro Manila accounted for 3,157 cases, followed by Laguna with 403 cases, Negros with 304 cases, Rizal with 237 cases, and Cavite with 228 cases.

As of Wednesday, active cases reached 64,764.

While most of the active cases were still mild at 91.6 percent and asymptomatic (6.3 percent), criticial cases were still at over one percent. As of Wednesday, there was a slight decrease in critical cases – from Tuesday’s 1.4 percent to Wednesday’s 1.3 percent. Severe cases were at 0.9 percent.

COVID-19 recoveries meanwhile reached 133,460 with the addition of 1,131 reported today, while virus-related deaths rose to 3,137 with the addition of 99 deaths reported today.

Most of the deaths reported Wednesday occurred in August, 77 to be exact. Eighteen deaths happened in July, three in June, and one in May.

(Eagle News Service)