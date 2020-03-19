Total PH coronavirus cases now at 217 after DOH reports 15 new cases; total recoveries hit 8

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s total to 217.

The new cases are identified on as Patients No. 203 to 217 (PH203 to PH217) by the DOH which gave no additional details about the patients.

In a bulletin issued at 12 noon today, Thursday, March 19, the DOH also announced the recovery of Patient 20 (PH20), a 48 year old Filipino male from Cavite.

PH20, who has travel history to Japan, was admitted last March 7, 2020 at the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine (RITM) and was discharged after testing negative for COVID-19 twice.

This recovery brings the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients to 8. The death toll from the virus still stands at 17.

-16th COVID-19 death from Bulacan, not Pasig-

In the same bulletin, the DOH clarified that Patient 57 (PH57), the 16th patient in the country who died from the virus, was from Bulacan and not from Pasig City as earlier reported.

“While the Case Investigation Form (CIF) of the patient stated he lived in Pasig City, upon further validation it was found that it is a family member of his who lives there”, the DOH clarified.

