Total no. of COVID recoveries in PHL breach 2 million after addition of 25,049 new recoveries

21,411 new COVID cases, 168 deaths added

(Eagle News) – The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country breached 2 million on Sunday, Sept. 12, with the addition of 25,049 new recoveries, the highest in over four months.

This brought the total recoveries to 2,010,271 or 90.3 percent of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases.

New COVID cases added were 21,411 pushing the total active cases to 181,951 or 8.2 percent of the total confirmed COVID cases that stood at 2,227,367.

There were 168 new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, Sept. 12. Total fatalities since the pandemic reached 35,145, or 1.58 percent of the total COVID cases.

-High ICU utilization rate-

ICU bed utilization in Metro Manila also rose to 78 percent, while in the national level, it was roughly the same, at 77 percent.

This the highest ICU utilization since April 23 in the National Capital Region, when the ICU utilization rate stood at 82 percent.

Most of the active cases are mild at 86 percent. Asymptomatic cases were 9.5 percent. Combined they comprise 95.5 percent of the active cases in the Philippines.

The surge in new recoveries was a bit of good news amid the surge of COVID cases due to the highly infectious Delta variant.

The last time that there recoveries higher than the 25,049 recorded today, Sunday, was last April 18, when the new recoveries added were 72,067.

Just yesterday, Saturday, Sept. 11, the Department of Health reported 26,303 additional COVID-19, a new record-high of COVID-19 cases in a single day.

(Eagle News Service)