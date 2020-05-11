Total lockdown in Barangay Mauway, Mandaluyong starts today

(Eagle News)–The total lockdown in Barangay Mauway in Mandaluyong City started today as the local government continued in its efforts to address COVID-19 which has so far infected over 10000 in the country.

The lockdown, which will last until May 13, at 11:59 p.m., was based on Executive Order No. 16, series of 2020 issued by Mayor Menchie Abalos, and aims to allow the local government to conduct a rapid testing for the virus of selected residents.

Based on May 9 figures, Mauway also confirmed the most number of COVID-19 cases of the city’s barangays, with its 71 cases.

The barangay’s death toll stood at three, with 28 fully recovered patients.

Mandaluyong has so far 466 COVID-19 cases.

Under the lockdown, the local government said residents are not allowed to go out of their houses unless there are emergencies, as all establishments, even markets, will be closed.

Deliveries of LPG from outside the barangay are, however, allowed.

Those allowed inside and outside the barangay as specified by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases are subjected to temperature checks and “decontamination.”

The Mandaluyong Police and Army are in charge of security in the area.

Prior to the lockdown, the local government distributed food packs to the residents in the area.