Total COVID-19 cases worldwide top 22.6 million, while virus deaths recorded at over 793k

(Eagle News) – Total coronavirus cases worldwide have reached more than 22.6 million while deaths due to the virus have reached more than 793,000, according to the virus dashboard of the Johns Hopkins University.

The United States still lead countries with the most COVID-19 cases and deaths. As of past 1 p.m. (PST) Friday, Aug. 21, the confirmed virus infections in the US reached 5.57 million, while US deaths reached 174,255.

This is followed by Brazil with 3.5 million COVID-19 cases, with 112,304 deaths.

The third top country with the most COVID-19 cases is India with 2.9 million, followed by Russia with 939,833 cases; South Africa with 599,940 cases completing the top five countries with COVID-19 cases

After US and Brazil, Brazil is third in terms of COVID-19 deaths with 59,106; followed by India with 54,849 deaths; and United Kingdom with 41,489 deaths completing the top five countries with the most COVID-19 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University virus dashboard.

There is a resurgence of coronavirus cases in various parts of the world with some countries reinstituting lockdowns after opening the countries briefly.

Vaccines against the virus are still in the process of development, with Russia being the first to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, the Sputnik V, which is currently undergoing Phase 3 of clinical trials.

