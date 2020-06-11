Total COVID-19 cases surpass 24,000, while virus recoveries top 5,000

(Eagle News) — The number of COVID-19 recoveries added today, Thursday, June 11, hit a record-high of 270, bringing the total recoveries to 5,165 as the total cases reached 24,175.

The Department of Health (DOH), in its data as of 4 p.m. today, said that 443 cases were also added for the day: 254 were fresh cases, while 190 were late cases or those cases the results of which had been released to patients more than four days ago.

The confirmed COVID-19 cases added today were much lower than yesterday’s (Wednesday’s) 740 cases, according to the DOH data.

But the number of recoveries of 270 today, Thursday, June 11, were much higher than yesterday’s 159 recoveries.

New COVID-19 deaths were only nine, bringing the total virus fatalities to 1,036, which is consistent with the low record of daily deaths since April, according to the DOH.

But the COVID-19 cases added daily recently have been hovering around 500 cases, with those added on Wednesday, June 10, one of the highest at 740.

Before Metro Manila, and surrounding regions — Central Luzon and CALABARZON — were placed under GCQ, or when these were still under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ), the number of COVID-19 cases added daily were averaging at 220 only.

