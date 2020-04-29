Total COVID-19 cases in the US surpass 1 million as global cases soar to 3.1 million

(Eagle News) – Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States have surpassed 1 million with more than 58,000 deaths as the global total of infections rose to more than 3.1 million.

According to data from the Johns Hopkins University, the total US cases reached 1,011,877 with 58,351 deaths.

Global virus cases totaled 3,113,447 with 216,930 deaths as of 7:32 a.m. Wednesday, April 29 (Manila time), based on the JHU virus dashboard.

US is still the country with the most COVID-19 cases and deaths worldwide, accounting for a third of global cases. It is followed by Spain with 232,128 cases and 23,822 deaths; Italy with 201,505 cases and 27,359 deaths; France with 169,053 cases and 23,694 deaths; United Kingdom with 162,350 cases and 21,745 deaths; Germany with 159,735 cases and 6,280 deaths; Turkey with 114,653 and 2,992 deaths.

Next is Russia with 93,558 cases and 867 deaths; Iran with 92,584 cases with 5,887 deaths; China with 83,938 cases and 4,637 deaths; Brazil with 72,899 and 5,063 deaths; Canada with 51,146 cases and 2,981 deaths; Belgium with 47,334 cases and 7,331 deaths; Netherlands with 38,612 cases and 4,582 deaths; and India with 31,360 cases and 1,008 deaths.

These are the top 15 countries with the most COVID-19 confirmed cases based on the Johns Hopkins University dashboard on global COVID-19 cases.

In the US, the latest numbers come as the COVID-19 epidemic appears to be easing in hotspots like New York while other states move to reopen their economies — even though case and death rates continue to rise in some places.

New York remains the hardest hit US state with 22, 668 deaths — and over 17,500 in New York City alone.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said 335 people had died in the state over the previous 24-hour period, a decline but still staggering.

“This number is basically reducing but not at a tremendous rate and the only thing tremendous is the number of New Yorkers who still pass away,” he said.

(with a report from Agence France Presse)