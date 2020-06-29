Total COVID-19 cases in the PHL reach 36,438 after almost 1k cases reported

(Eagle News) – Total COVID-19 cases in the country reached 36,438 on Monday afternoon, June 29, after 985 additional confirmed cases were added by the Department of Health (DOH).

Of the additional cases, 643 were fresh cases while 342 were late cases.

Metro Manila still had the most cases — both fresh and late cases — 223 fresh cases and 96 late cases.

Total recoveries were 9.956 with the addition of 270 new recoveries, total virus fatalities reached 1,255 with the addition of 11new fatalities.

The DOH also reported rising asymptomatic cases.

As of Sunday, June 28, asymptomatic cases reached 922 or 3.8 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Majority, or 95.6 percent, of active COVID-19 cases are mild.

(Eagle News Service)