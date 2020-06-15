Total COVID-19 cases in the country breach 26,000 as recoveries increase to 6,252

More than 97 percent of active cases are mild

(Eagle News) — The total coronavirus cases reached 26,420 as of 4 p.m., Monday, June 15, as recoveries also increased to more than 6,000.

The Department of Health (DOH) said that 490 confirmed cases were added today: 348 were fresh cases, while 142 were late cases.

Of the fresh cases, 131 came from Metro Manila, 79 came from Central Visayas, while 138 came from other regions.

Of the 142 late cases, 21 came from Metro Manila, five came from Central Visayas, while 116 came from other regions.

DOH said that 298 recoveries were also added today, bringing the total of those recovering from the virus at 6,252.

There were also 10 deaths reported today, bringing the COVID-19 fatalities to 1,098.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire noted how COVID-19 recoveries have been increasing because of the improved system of reporting being done recently, and the knowledge gained by doctors in the country from their experience in treating COVID-19 patients in the past few months.

The DOH said that country’s health capacity is also enough to treat the number of COVID-19 patients in the country, most of whom only have mild cases.

The department said that there are 18,888 active cases as of June 14, and that 97.5 percent of this, or 18,412 cases, were “mild” cases. while 2.1 percent or 398 were “asymptomatic”.

The DOH said only 0.3 percent of the active cases were “severe”, while 0.1 percent, 17 cases to be exact, were critical.