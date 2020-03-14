Total COVID-19 cases in PHL jump to 111 as DOH announces 47 additional cases on Saturday

(Eagle News) – There are now 111 confirmed coronavirus disease cases (COVID-19) cases in the country, with eight deaths recorded so far, according to the Department of Health which announced 13 new cases in addition to the 34 cases it had reported earlier in the day.

The additional cases were announced just before a lockdown took place in Metro Manila at 12 a.m. Sunday, March 15, restricting travel to and from the Philippine capital to other places in the country, whether by land, sea or air.

The DOH, however, did not release details of the new cases it announced at 9 p.m. of Saturday, March 14.

This is the first time that the COVID-19 cases in the country breached 100, as more cases coming in were confirmed “upon complete validation of laboratory results” on March 13, Friday.

“Information of the new cases is currently being validated and will be released to the public as soon as it is available,” the DOH said.

Earlier in the day, at around 5 p.m., during a Facebook Live press conference, the department, through Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, announced 34 new cases that brought the total number in the country to 98. But she said that additional cases are still being validated,

On Friday, the number of total COVID-19 cases stood at 64. On Saturday, March 14, a total of 47 additional confirmed cases were announced – the highest for a day announced by the Philippine health department.