Total confirmed COVID-19 cases reach more than 121,000 in 118 countries as global spread increase

(Eagle News) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has reached more than 121,000 as the highly contagious virus infected persons in 118 countries.
According to the virus dashboard of the John Hopkins University (JHU), the number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases has reached 121,064 as of Wednesday night, March 11.
The cases kept growing even as China continues to report a drop in their cases. It has a total of 80,967 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday night.
But the infections outside mainland China grew with Italy topping the list with more than 10,149 confirmed infections, followed by Iran with 9,000 cases, South Korea with 7,755 cases, Spain with 2,026 cases, France with 1,784 cases, and Germany with 1,622.
On Wednesday, the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States also reached 1,039.
Total deaths due to the virus has reached 4,368, mostly in China’s Hubei province which recorded 3,046 deaths so far.
Italy again is the country outside China with the most number of fatalities due to the virus. The COVID-19 deaths reported there reached 631 as of Wednesday, as cases and fatalities continued to increase amid the lockdown imposed on the whole country.
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus patients who recovered also continued to increase, hitting 66,216 as of Wednesday night. Most of them are also in China with a reported 61,653 patient recovering from the disease since it first broke out in the country.
Iran also reported that nearly 3,000 coronavirus cases had recovered.
According to the JHU dashboard, Iran’s reported total recoveries at 2,959, the highest outside China.
Below is the list of countries and territories with confirmed COVID-19 cases based on the JHU dashboard:
80,967 China
10,149 Italy
9,000 Iran (Islamic Republic of)
7,755 Republic of Korea
2,026 Spain
1,784 France
1,622 Germany
1,039 US
696 Others
613 Switzerland
581 Japan
429 Norway
382 Netherlands
382 UK
355 Sweden
340 Denmark
314 Belgium
206 Austria
189 Bahrain
160 Singapore
149 Malaysia
107 Australia
93 Canada
89 Greece
81 Iceland
76 Israel
74 United Arab Emirates
72 Kuwait
71 Iraq
63 Czech Republic
61 Lebanon
60 India
60 San Marino
59 Thailand
59 Egypt
58 Finland
49 Philippines
41 Portugal
38 Viet Nam
34 Brazil
34 Slovenia
34 Indonesia
34 Ireland
31 Romania
26 occupied Palestinian territory
25 Poland
24 Qatar
23 Georgia
20 Saudi Arabia
20 Russian Federation
20 Algeria
19 Argentina
19 Pakistan
18 Oman
17 Ecuador
17 Chile
16 Croatia
13 South Africa
13 Costa Rica
13 Estonia
12 Albania
12 Hungary
12 Serbia
11 Azerbaijan
11 Peru
9 Belarus
8 Panama
8 Maldives
8 Latvia
7 North Macedonia
7 Afghanistan
7 Slovakia
7 Luxembourg
7 Mexico
6 Bulgaria
6 Brunei
6 Tunisia
6 Malta
5 Bosnia and Herzegovina
5 French Guiana
5 New Zealand
5 Dominican Republic
5 Morocco
5 Paraguay
4 Senegal
3 Lithuania
3 Cambodia
3 Bangladesh
3 Republic of Moldova
3 Moldova
3 Colombia
3 Cyprus
3 Martinique
2 Bolivia
2 Cameroon
2 Burkina Faso
2 Channel Islands
2 Saint Martin
2 Faroe Islands
2 Nigeria
2 Honduras
2 Sri Lanka
1 Saint Barthelemy
1 Monaco
1 Jamaica
1 Turkey
1 Mongolia
1 Togo
1 Armenia
1 Ukraine
1 Liechtenstein
1 Andorra
1 Gibraltar
1 Bhutan
1 Nepal
1 Democratic Republic of the Congo
1 Vatican City
1 Jordan
Meanwhile, the following areas have recorded COVID-19 deaths (based on the JHU COVID-19 dashboard):
3,046 deaths – Hubei China
631 deaths – Italy
354 deaths – Iran (Islamic Republic of)
54 deaths – Republic of Korea
47 deaths – Spain
33 deaths – France
23 deaths – Washington US
22 deaths – Henan China
13 deaths – Heilongjiang China
12 deaths – Japan
8 deaths – Beijing China
8 deaths – Guangdong China
7 deaths – Iraq
6 deaths – Anhui China
6 deaths – Chongqing China
6 deaths – Hainan China
6 deaths – Hebei China
6 deaths – Shandong China
6 deaths – “Diamond Princess” cruise ship Others
6 deaths – UK
4 deaths – Hunan China
4 deaths – Netherlands
3 deaths – Hong Kong SAR China
3 deaths – Shanghai China
3 deaths – Sichuan China
3 deaths – Tianjin China
3 deaths – Xinjiang China
3 deaths – Germany
3 deaths – Lebanon
3 deaths – Switzerland
2 deaths – New South Wales Australia
2 deaths – Gansu China
2 deaths – Guangxi China
2 deaths – Guizhou China
2 deaths – Yunnan China
2 deaths – San Marino
2 deaths – California US
2 deaths – Florida US
1 death – Argentina
1 death – Western Australia Australia
1 death – Belgium
1 death – British Columbia Canada
1 death – Fujian China
1 death – Inner Mongolia China
1 death – Jiangxi China
1 death – Jilin China
1 death – Liaoning China
1 death – Shaanxi China
1 death – Taiwan
1 death – Zhejiang China
1 death – Egypt
1 death – Indonesia
1 death – Morocco
1 death – Panama
1 death – Philippines
1 death – Thailand
1 death – New Jersey US
1 death – South Dakota US