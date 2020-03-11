Total confirmed COVID-19 cases reach more than 121,000 in 118 countries as global spread increase

(Eagle News) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has reached more than 121,000 as the highly contagious virus infected persons in 118 countries.

According to the virus dashboard of the John Hopkins University (JHU), the number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases has reached 121,064 as of Wednesday night, March 11.

The cases kept growing even as China continues to report a drop in their cases. It has a total of 80,967 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday night.

But the infections outside mainland China grew with Italy topping the list with more than 10,149 confirmed infections, followed by Iran with 9,000 cases, South Korea with 7,755 cases, Spain with 2,026 cases, France with 1,784 cases, and Germany with 1,622.

On Wednesday, the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States also reached 1,039.

Total deaths due to the virus has reached 4,368, mostly in China’s Hubei province which recorded 3,046 deaths so far.

Italy again is the country outside China with the most number of fatalities due to the virus. The COVID-19 deaths reported there reached 631 as of Wednesday, as cases and fatalities continued to increase amid the lockdown imposed on the whole country.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus patients who recovered also continued to increase, hitting 66,216 as of Wednesday night. Most of them are also in China with a reported 61,653 patient recovering from the disease since it first broke out in the country.

Iran also reported that nearly 3,000 coronavirus cases had recovered.

According to the JHU dashboard, Iran’s reported total recoveries at 2,959, the highest outside China.

Below is the list of countries and territories with confirmed COVID-19 cases based on the JHU dashboard:

80,967 China

10,149 Italy

9,000 Iran (Islamic Republic of)

7,755 Republic of Korea

2,026 Spain

1,784 France

1,622 Germany

1,039 US

696 Others

613 Switzerland

581 Japan

429 Norway

382 Netherlands

382 UK

355 Sweden

340 Denmark

314 Belgium

206 Austria

189 Bahrain

160 Singapore

149 Malaysia

107 Australia

93 Canada

89 Greece

81 Iceland

76 Israel

74 United Arab Emirates

72 Kuwait

71 Iraq

63 Czech Republic

61 Lebanon

60 India

60 San Marino

59 Thailand

59 Egypt

58 Finland

49 Philippines

41 Portugal

38 Viet Nam

34 Brazil

34 Slovenia

34 Indonesia

34 Ireland

31 Romania

26 occupied Palestinian territory

25 Poland

24 Qatar

23 Georgia

20 Saudi Arabia

20 Russian Federation

20 Algeria

19 Argentina

19 Pakistan

18 Oman

17 Ecuador

17 Chile

16 Croatia

13 South Africa

13 Costa Rica

13 Estonia

12 Albania

12 Hungary

12 Serbia

11 Azerbaijan

11 Peru

9 Belarus

8 Panama

8 Maldives

8 Latvia

7 North Macedonia

7 Afghanistan

7 Slovakia

7 Luxembourg

7 Mexico

6 Bulgaria

6 Brunei

6 Tunisia

6 Malta

5 Bosnia and Herzegovina

5 French Guiana

5 New Zealand

5 Dominican Republic

5 Morocco

5 Paraguay

4 Senegal

3 Lithuania

3 Cambodia

3 Bangladesh

3 Republic of Moldova

3 Moldova

3 Colombia

3 Cyprus

3 Martinique

2 Bolivia

2 Cameroon

2 Burkina Faso

2 Channel Islands

2 Saint Martin

2 Faroe Islands

2 Nigeria

2 Honduras

2 Sri Lanka

1 Saint Barthelemy

1 Monaco

1 Jamaica

1 Turkey

1 Mongolia

1 Togo

1 Armenia

1 Ukraine

1 Liechtenstein

1 Andorra

1 Gibraltar

1 Bhutan

1 Nepal

1 Democratic Republic of the Congo

1 Vatican City

1 Jordan

Meanwhile, the following areas have recorded COVID-19 deaths (based on the JHU COVID-19 dashboard):

3,046 deaths – Hubei China

631 deaths – Italy

354 deaths – Iran (Islamic Republic of)

54 deaths – Republic of Korea

47 deaths – Spain

33 deaths – France

23 deaths – Washington US

22 deaths – Henan China

13 deaths – Heilongjiang China

12 deaths – Japan

8 deaths – Beijing China

8 deaths – Guangdong China

7 deaths – Iraq

6 deaths – Anhui China

6 deaths – Chongqing China

6 deaths – Hainan China

6 deaths – Hebei China

6 deaths – Shandong China

6 deaths – “Diamond Princess” cruise ship Others

6 deaths – UK

4 deaths – Hunan China

4 deaths – Netherlands

3 deaths – Hong Kong SAR China

3 deaths – Shanghai China

3 deaths – Sichuan China

3 deaths – Tianjin China

3 deaths – Xinjiang China

3 deaths – Germany

3 deaths – Lebanon

3 deaths – Switzerland

2 deaths – New South Wales Australia

2 deaths – Gansu China

2 deaths – Guangxi China

2 deaths – Guizhou China

2 deaths – Yunnan China

2 deaths – San Marino

2 deaths – California US

2 deaths – Florida US

1 death – Argentina

1 death – Western Australia Australia

1 death – Belgium

1 death – British Columbia Canada

1 death – Fujian China

1 death – Inner Mongolia China

1 death – Jiangxi China

1 death – Jilin China

1 death – Liaoning China

1 death – Shaanxi China

1 death – Taiwan

1 death – Zhejiang China

1 death – Egypt

1 death – Indonesia

1 death – Morocco

1 death – Panama

1 death – Philippines

1 death – Thailand

1 death – New Jersey US

1 death – South Dakota US