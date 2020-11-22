Total active COVID cases in PHL dwindle down to 24,209 as total recoveries reach 386,486

Total cases reach 418,818

(Eagle News) – The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has dwindled down to only 24,209 as at least 386,486 have already recovered as of Sunday, Nov. 22, according to the Department of Health.

The total COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 418,818, which already included the the more than 386,000 number of recoveries.

The new cases added were 1,968, while the new recoveries added were 10,957. The new virus deaths were 43 bringing the total to 8,123. This represents 1.94 percent of total cases.

-Recoveries account for 92.3 percent of cases-

Recoveries accounted for 92.3 percent of total COVID-19 cases.

The 24,209 active cases, on the other hand, accounted for 5.8 percent of total cases.

The DOH said that the new cases which tested positive were 1,277 as of Sunday. This was out of 23,048 total tests reported on Saturday. The percentage of those who tested positive were 5.5 percent.

-Most cases are mild-

Of the active cases, 82.5 percent were mild, 8.2 percent were asymptomatic, 5.8 percent were critical, 3.2 percent were severe, and 0.28 percent were moderate cases.

The DOH also listed the provinces and cities which reported the most cases on Nov. 22. They are Cavite with 107 new cases, Quezon City with 97 cases, Davao City with 86 cases, Laguna with 84 cases, and Quezon province with 77 new cases.

The ICU beds still available in the country for COVID-19 are 56 percent, while 61 percent of isolation beds are still available.

There are also more ward beds available at 70 percent, while available ventilators are 80 percent of the total allotted for COVID patients.

(Eagle News Service)